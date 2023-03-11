Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Davenport today. It looks like it will be a nippy 41 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 75% chance of precipitation. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2023 in Davenport, IA
