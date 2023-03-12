Davenport people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.