Davenport folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.