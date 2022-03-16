Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2022 in Davenport, IA

Davenport folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
