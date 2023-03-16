The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Davenport Thursday. It should reach a crisp 48 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 95% chance of precipitation. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2023 in Davenport, IA
