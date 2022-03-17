 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2022 in Davenport, IA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Davenport area. It looks like it will be a cool 59 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Midwest Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the next two days off. He will return Wednesday morning with your video weather forecast. In the meanti…

