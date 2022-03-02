Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 2, 2022 in Davenport, IA

Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.