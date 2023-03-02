Cool temperatures will blanket the Davenport area Thursday. It looks to reach a chilly 45 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.