Cool temperatures will blanket the Davenport area Thursday. It looks to reach a chilly 45 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 2, 2023 in Davenport, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dry during the day Tuesday, but a rain chance returns tonight as a warm front lifts over us. See how long the showers will stick around and wh…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Davenport area. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degr…
Davenport temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. We w…
The freezing rain, sleet, and snow are almost gone, but temperatures are going to drop this afternoon and a frigid, breezy night is expected a…
It's going to be a true wintry mess across Iowa Wednesday and Wednesday night. Find out how much ice and snow are still to come and when the w…