Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Davenport area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 20, 2022 in Davenport, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Not a good way to end the work week for the eastern half of the state. Cold, windy, and a rain/snow mix. See where snow is most likely and what's in store for the weekend in our updated forecast video.
Temperatures will not be as pleasant as Wednesday, but it will still be too warm for anything but rain today. That changes on Friday. See who has the best chance of seeing snow in our updated forecast.
Midwest Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the next two days off. He will return Wednesday morning with your video weather forecast. In the meanti…
Temps will reach the low 70s across a large portion of Iowa and western Illinois today, but a cold front will cool us back down in the days ahead. See how cold it will get in our latest forecast video.
Midwest Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the next two days off. He will return Wednesday morning with your video weather forecast. In the meanti…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Davenport area. It looks like it will be a cool 59 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. The are…
Davenport residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 45 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. The a…
Davenport folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expec…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Davenport area. It should reach a mild 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degre…
Davenport people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…