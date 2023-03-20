Davenport temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 20, 2023 in Davenport, IA
