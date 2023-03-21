Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Davenport area. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2023 in Davenport, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the Quad-City region this week will hover in the 50s for highs, but it will be windy the first couple of days of the week and …
Davenport residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees today. We will se…
It will be a cold day in Davenport, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 34 degrees. 15 degrees is today's low. Partly clou…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Davenport Thursday. It should reach a crisp 48 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. The ar…