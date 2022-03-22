Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2022 in Davenport, IA

Davenport temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 62% chance. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.