Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2021 in Davenport, IA

Folks in the Davenport area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 86% chance of rain. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

