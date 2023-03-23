The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Davenport Thursday. It should reach a brisk 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 34% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until THU 12:30 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2023 in Davenport, IA
