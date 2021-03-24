Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 56 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2021 in Davenport, IA
