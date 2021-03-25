 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2021 in Davenport, IA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 73% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.

