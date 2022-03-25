Davenport residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a crisp 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 26 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2022 in Davenport, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Both thunderstorms and snow are expected across Iowa today! The rain and snow will be slow to exit the state as well. Here's all the weather info you need for today through Thursday.
While eastern Iowa will see dry weather & slightly warmer temps today, temps will already be falling in the western part of the state & rain will be moving in. Track the changes in our updated video.
The gloomy weather continues. Snow will be limited to the western half of the state today, but will make a move to the east Thursday. Find out when it will all finally end in our updated forecast.
Dry in the western part of the state, but rain and snow will linger for the eastern half. Not much wind today, but that will change in a big way for Friday. Here's all the weather info you need.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Davenport area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperatur…
Not a good way to end the work week for the eastern half of the state. Cold, windy, and a rain/snow mix. See where snow is most likely and what's in store for the weekend in our updated forecast video.
Davenport temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degree…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Davenport area. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of …
Temperatures in Davenport will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Per…
With much of the U.S. in drought, wouldn't it be nice if we could make it rain or snow? Well, some are doing just that, sort of. It's called cloud seeding.