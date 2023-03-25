Davenport residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 92% chance of rain. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 4:00 AM CDT until SAT 1:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2023 in Davenport, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Meteorologists project seasonable March weather following possible Wednesday night storms, though Quad-Citians may see some snow this weekend.
Mainly showers during the day and into the evening, but storms look likely with a cold front late Wednesday night. A couple could be severe. F…
Dry this morning, but scattered showers expected this afternoon and into the evening hours as an area of low pressure scrapes us. An even bett…
Temperatures in the Quad-City region this week will hover in the 50s for highs, but it will be windy the first couple of days of the week and …
Davenport residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …