Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 26, 2021 in Davenport, IA

Davenport temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.