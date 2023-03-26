Davenport residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 26, 2023 in Davenport, IA
