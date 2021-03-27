Folks in the Davenport area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. There is a 54% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2021 in Davenport, IA
