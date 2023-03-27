Davenport temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.