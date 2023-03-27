Davenport temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2023 in Davenport, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Meteorologists project seasonable March weather following possible Wednesday night storms, though Quad-Citians may see some snow this weekend.
Mainly showers during the day and into the evening, but storms look likely with a cold front late Wednesday night. A couple could be severe. F…
Dry this morning, but scattered showers expected this afternoon and into the evening hours as an area of low pressure scrapes us. An even bett…
Davenport residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. You may wan…
Emergency officials in Mississippi say 23 people have been killed by tornadoes Friday night that destroyed buildings and knocked out power as …