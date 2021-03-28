Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2021 in Davenport, IA

Davenport residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a brisk 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.