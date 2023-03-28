Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Davenport area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2023 in Davenport, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Meteorologists project seasonable March weather following possible Wednesday night storms, though Quad-Citians may see some snow this weekend.
Mainly showers during the day and into the evening, but storms look likely with a cold front late Wednesday night. A couple could be severe. F…
Emergency officials in Mississippi say 23 people have been killed by tornadoes Friday night that destroyed buildings and knocked out power as …
Davenport residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. You may wan…
As a cold front moves away from us, the chance of rain will be decreasing as we go through the day. Once we dry out, the showers won't stay aw…