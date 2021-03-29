 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2021 in Davenport, IA

Folks in the Davenport area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Very windy conditions are expected Monday in Davenport, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from MON 12:00 PM CDT until MON 8:00 PM CDT. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.

