Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2021 in Davenport, IA

Folks in the Davenport area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Very windy conditions are expected Monday in Davenport, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from MON 12:00 PM CDT until MON 8:00 PM CDT.