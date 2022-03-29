 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2022 in Davenport, IA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Davenport today. It looks to reach a chilly 47 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

