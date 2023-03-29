Cool temperatures will blanket the Davenport area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2023 in Davenport, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Emergency officials in Mississippi say 23 people have been killed by tornadoes Friday night that destroyed buildings and knocked out power as …
Davenport residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. You may wan…
As a cold front moves away from us, the chance of rain will be decreasing as we go through the day. Once we dry out, the showers won't stay aw…
Meteorologists project seasonable March weather following possible Wednesday night storms, though Quad-Citians may see some snow this weekend.
Davenport folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees toda…