Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2021 in Davenport, IA

Davenport temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 16 mph. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.