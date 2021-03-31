The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Davenport Wednesday. It looks to reach a nippy 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2021 in Davenport, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Davenport area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted.…
Davenport residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a brisk 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degr…
Folks in the Davenport area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 5…
Davenport temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Today's UV index is med…
Davenport temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Folks in the Davenport area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in…
Davenport's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low around 35F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Davenport people will see temperatures in the 60s …
This evening in Davenport: A few clouds from time to time. Windy early. Low around 50F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gu…
Tornadoes are classified based on the damage the tornado does, which enables us to estimate the wind speed of its rotating winds.