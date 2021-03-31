Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2021 in Davenport, IA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Davenport Wednesday. It looks to reach a nippy 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.