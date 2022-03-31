 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2022 in Davenport, IA

Davenport residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cold 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

