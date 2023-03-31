Today's temperature in Davenport will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 92% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2023 in Davenport, IA
