Davenport folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until SAT 8:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 4, 2023 in Davenport, IA
