Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Davenport area. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 89% chance of precipitation. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2022 in Davenport, IA
