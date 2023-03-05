Davenport folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 55 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 17 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until SUN 7:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2023 in Davenport, IA
