Davenport folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 55 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 17 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until SUN 7:00 AM CST.