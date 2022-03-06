Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Davenport today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 18 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until SUN 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2022 in Davenport, IA
