It will be a cold day in Davenport, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 73% chance of precipitation. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until MON 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 7, 2022 in Davenport, IA
