Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 7, 2022 in Davenport, IA

It will be a cold day in Davenport, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 73% chance of precipitation. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until MON 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.