Temperatures in Davenport will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 7, 2023 in Davenport, IA
