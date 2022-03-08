Cool temperatures will blanket the Davenport area Tuesday. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 8, 2022 in Davenport, IA
