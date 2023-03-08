Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Davenport today. It should reach a brisk 47 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 8, 2023 in Davenport, IA
