Temperatures will be just above freezing in Davenport today. It looks like it will be a nippy 39 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 97% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2023 in Davenport, IA
