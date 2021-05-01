Here is today's weather outlook for May. 1, 2021 in Davenport, IA

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.