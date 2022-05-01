Here is today's weather outlook for May. 1, 2022 in Davenport, IA

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Davenport folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.

