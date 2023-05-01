Davenport people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. Very windy conditions are expected Monday in Davenport, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 25 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.