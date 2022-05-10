Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 99. 70 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 10, 2022 in Davenport, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Good chance of showers and a few storms no matter where you are in Iowa Thursday. Some will be drying out and warming up Friday, but others are in for more of the same. Track our temps and rain here.
Rain is likely in the Quad Cities today, but not for the rest of Iowa. Saturday is looking nice, but rain will return to the state for Saturday night and Sunday. Here's your complete weekend forecast.
Rain will begin to push back into Iowa late this afternoon and will eventually become widespread, but it will take some time. Find out when our best chance of rain is and if we'll warm up.
Quad-City residents will finally be able to turn off their furnaces this week, but they will also need to prime their air conditioners as a hu…
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Davenport. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today…
You can’t photograph the inside of a twister, but radar offers some clues.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Davenport area. It looks to reach a cool 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tod…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Davenport area. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. It should be a fai…
The Davenport area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. We'll see…
Rain for eastern Iowa Tuesday and western Iowa Wednesday. It's not just the rain that's going to be shifting though. Check out how our temperatures and winds will be changing in our updated forecast.