Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Davenport area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 11, 2021 in Davenport, IA
