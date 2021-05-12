Here is today's weather outlook for May. 12, 2021 in Davenport, IA

Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 4 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from WED 1:00 AM CDT until WED 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.