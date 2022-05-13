Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 66% chance. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 13, 2022 in Davenport, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The record breaking heat continues today, but a cold front will begin to push into Iowa this evening. Showers and storms look likely with the front and some could be severe. Here's the latest info.
Watch now: Record breaking heat expected Wednesday and Thursday. Severe storms possible in western Iowa
The heat and humidity will be the main story to the east, but the stormy weather is the big story for the western half of the state today and tomorrow. Here's the latest on what to expect both days.
Quad-City residents will finally be able to turn off their furnaces this week, but they will also need to prime their air conditioners as a hu…
Rain is likely in the Quad Cities today, but not for the rest of Iowa. Saturday is looking nice, but rain will return to the state for Saturday night and Sunday. Here's your complete weekend forecast.
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Davenport. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today…
You can’t photograph the inside of a twister, but radar offers some clues.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Davenport area. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. It should be a fai…
Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a hig…
The Davenport area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. We'll see…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…