The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 52% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until THU 1:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 13, 2023 in Davenport, IA
