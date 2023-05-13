The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 52% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until THU 1:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.