Davenport folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 14, 2021 in Davenport, IA
