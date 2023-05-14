Folks in the Davenport area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 62% chance. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 18 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until THU 4:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 14, 2023 in Davenport, IA
